Police warn CU Boulder students of suspicious packages taped to front doors

Boulder Police said it is investigating a series of packages that contained CDs left on the doorsteps of sorority and fraternity houses.

BOULDER, Colo — Residents of student housing on the CU Boulder campus have been warned by police about a series of suspicious packages left in front of student housing buildings.

Boulder Police (BPD) sent out the message to student-housing residents on Monday after they received five reports of an unknown person taping a white envelope to the front doors of sorority and fraternity houses.

The incidents happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, police said.

The press release from BPD said that each envelope left included a CD with audio, including audio from the "Criminal Minds" TV show.

BPD asks anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of the individual is asked to call 303-441-3333 and reference case 21-1367.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.

