50-year-old man inside post office injured after SUV crashes into building

The SUV's driver is facing potential charges, Boulder Police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — A 50-year-old man suffered serious injuries after an SUV crashed into a post office in Boulder on Friday morning.

According to Boulder Police, the man was inside the post office building at 55th Street and Valmont Road when the 2023 Mazda SUV being driven by a 67-year-old woman came crashing through the post office's plate glass windows just after 9:30 a.m.

The driver said she was trying to park but instead accelerated, according to police. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Boulder Fire Rescue and American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics also responded, police said. They rushed the injured man to a hospital for treatment. The man's condition was not released by police.

No others inside the post office were injured in the crash, police said. Charges against the driver of the SUV are pending, BPD said.

