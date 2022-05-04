Military device brought to Boulder recycling center

Police said Wednesday morning that a woman had brought the item to EcoCycle for disposal.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — Police said the U.S. military will evaluate a device that was taken to a recycling center in Boulder Wednesday.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) tweeted Wednesday morning that a woman had brought an item to Eco-Cycle, located on 63rd Street near Arapahoe Avenue, for disposal.

Police said they evacuated the business as a precaution and treated the matter as a hazmat situation, but added there was no threat to public safety.

BPD later said the item appeared to be a U.S. military device and that members of multiple branches of the military were on their way to evaluate it.

Eco-Cycle remains closed, police said, and they're asking people to avoid the area.

UPDATE 1:03 PM: The item appears to be a U.S. military device and members of the U.S. military are on their way to evaluate it. The business--EcoCycle--remains closed & we are still asking folks to avoid the area. Thank you — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 4, 2022

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.