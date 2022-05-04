Military device brought to Boulder recycling center

BOULDER, Colo. — Police said the U.S. military will evaluate a device that was taken to a recycling center in Boulder Wednesday.
The Boulder Police Department (BPD) tweeted Wednesday morning that a woman had brought an item to Eco-Cycle, located on 63rd Street near Arapahoe Avenue, for disposal.
Police said they evacuated the business as a precaution and treated the matter as a hazmat situation, but added there was no threat to public safety.
BPD later said the item appeared to be a U.S. military device and that members of multiple branches of the military were on their way to evaluate it.
Eco-Cycle remains closed, police said, and they're asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.
> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.