x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Military device brought to Boulder recycling center

Police said Wednesday morning that a woman had brought the item to EcoCycle for disposal.

More Videos

BOULDER, Colo. — Police said the U.S. military will evaluate a device that was taken to a recycling center in Boulder Wednesday. 

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) tweeted Wednesday morning that a woman had brought an item to Eco-Cycle, located on 63rd Street near Arapahoe Avenue, for disposal. 

Police said they evacuated the business as a precaution and treated the matter as a hazmat situation, but added there was no threat to public safety.

BPD later said the item appeared to be a U.S. military device and that members of multiple branches of the military were on their way to evaluate it. 

Eco-Cycle remains closed, police said, and they're asking people to avoid the area. 

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available. 

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS  

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.  

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from 9NEWS

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.