The Boulder Reservoir will be drained starting Sept. 1 for ‘required maintenance work’

This will limit aquatic activities at the reservoir from Sept. 1 to March 2021.

BOULDER, Colo. — Starting Sept. 1 and lasting until March 2021, crews will drain Boulder Reservoir and limit access to perform required maintenance work that usually happens every five to 10 years.

According to a news release from the City of Boulder, this means that the reservoir will be closed to boating, fishing, swimming, wading and other aquatic activities once the drain begins. This could impact trails in the vicinity as well.

“Performing the maintenance work this year when some recreation activities such as swimming and special events are already restricted due to COVID-19 will ensure that additional impacts will be avoided, and recreation can return to full service once the pandemic subsides,” the news release reads. “However, the city recognizes that this limitation on Boulder Reservoir use may be disappointing to impacted recreationists.”

The city will provide reservoir permit and pass holders with partial refunds. The reservoir has also received approval to stay open on Aug. 7 as well as stay open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 – 16 due to cost-savings as the result of the draining project and its impact on the fall recreation season.

The release says the reservoir will be drained to remove sediment from the area around the reservoir outlet, as well as to do maintenance on dam outlet structures and on the land between the north and south dams known as Fisherman’s Point.

There are currently no plans to relocate the fish in the reservoir since the water level is expected to still support them, according to the release.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS