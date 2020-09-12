Boulder Rifle Club expansion conditionally approved

The club wants to create an additional 5 outdoor ranges and an indoor range.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder Board of County Commissioners conditionally approved an expansion of Boulder Rifle Club in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The club proposed adding five outdoor ranges, five range shelters, three bathrooms, one indoor range building, seven fire suppression cisterns and six parking lots.

During public meetings held in November, citizens brought up issues concerning the landfill site, noise pollution and the level of intensity of proposed use of the range were brought up.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said it could mitigate any environmental issues by moving some of the debris. They said that the Boulder Rifle Club needs to create a stewardship plan for ongoing monitoring and reclamation activities.

The county made other recommendations for an environmental assessment.

The club will also need to have semi-annual soil and water sampling tests and soil mitigation measures to comply with best management practices laid out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EAP.)

To address noise concerns, Boulder County said an after each development, a study will be conducted to demonstrate noise limit compliance.

Approval for the building permits will go through CDPHE, Boulder County said.

Boulder County is looking at a plan over ten years to get everything complete as long as the club can meet all the conditions.

