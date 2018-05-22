Imagine launching a spacecraft that travels faster than 30,000 miles an hour, for more than a decade.

The New Horizons spacecraft traveled 3 billion miles to the previously unreachable planet Pluto. That spacecraft, built in Colorado, captured some of the most stunningly beautiful images ever recorded. Images that are still teaching us lessons about the edge of the solar system.

The spacecraft has been the focus of Dr. Alan Stern’s life for more than 20 years. He even spent the last 2 years writing a book about the mission called “Chasing New Horizons”.

The Wall Street Journal called it a David and Goliath story.

Dr. Stern is a planetary scientist with Boulder’s Southwest Research Institute and has been one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world – twice.

As the principal investigator with the New Horizon’s project, he led the men and women behind the amazing mission to Pluto.

In the book, he and co-author Scientist David Grinspoon, tell the story of the decades long commitment to explore the outer reaches of the solar system.

He talks about all the political fights, and the human ingenuity it took to design, build and fly the mission.

It's far from over, the New Horizons spacecraft will explore space 1 billion miles past Pluto starting next year.

Dr. Stern's book has received rave reviews and is not just for science or space nerds.

On a personal note, 9NEWS anchor Gary Shapiro met Alan Stern in 1986, when he covered the Challenger disaster. At the time he was with the University of Colorado and had experiments onboard the shuttle. He knew the crew, and was helpful in guiding us through our coverage after the explosion.

