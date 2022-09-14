Police arrest man in burglaries at apartment complexes in Boulder

A man was seen trespassing into multiple apartment complexes and going into unlocked units, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of committing burglaries at several apartment complexes in Boulder.

The Boulder Police Department on Wednesday said it arrested Roman Owens after a man was spotted at multiple apartment complexes, going door to door and entering units that were unlocked.

BPD said if someone was inside, the man would make an excuse that he was "looking for a friend" or something similar and leave.

When an unlocked room was unoccupied, he would steal small items like AirPods, jewelry and cash, the Police Department said. Police believe he was looking for wallets and cash.

In the span of one week, the man was seen in surveillance photos committing several burglaries and trespassing at multiple apartment complexes in Boulder, police said.

The Police Department said he was seen trespassing at apartments in the area of the 3700 block of Arapahoe Avenue, the 800 block of 20th Street, Walnut and 30th streets, and 21st and Canyon streets.

Owens was charged with three felony counts of second-degree burglary, and more charges were pending, police said

Anyone who may have been a victim of these crimes can contact Detective A. Tuck at 303-441-4322 and reference case 22-08324.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.