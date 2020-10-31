Boulder Police asking residents near Colorado & 28th Street to shelter in place during barricade situation

Someone is experiencing a possible mental health crisis and has barricaded themselves inside, police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are asking people near Colorado Avenue and 28th Street to shelter in place while they help someone in the middle of a possible mental health crisis.

The person is barricaded at 2900 E College Avenue, according to a public safety alert.

Anyone north of College Avenue and south of Pennsylvania Avenue is asking to stay in their homes out of an abundance of caution.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

This is just east of the University of Colorado campus.