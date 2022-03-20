Day of Remembrance events planned 1 year after King Soopers shooting

The city said the events reflect the wishes of family members of the 10 victims who died in the shooting March 22, 2021.

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder will commemorate the deaths of the 10 victims of the King Soopers shooting a year ago with Day of Remembrance events on Tuesday.

"Our collective commitment to remember that day, the victims of that day's tragic events and to remain supportive of their families, our neighbors and each other illustrates the true strength of our community," the city says.

All City of Boulder events are open to the public and will be held outdoors, rain or shine.

A moment of silence will be held wherever you are at 2:30 p.m. All City of Boulder offices and operations will recognized the moment of silence.

A communitywide Day of Remembrance gathering will be held at the Glen Huntington Bandshell from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

A Line of Duty Death commemoration will be held at 2 p.m. at the Boulder Police Department. Watch the livestream here.

A patrol car will be parked in front of the Boulder Police Department for people to leave their condolences from Friday, March 18, through the evening of Tuesday, March 22. Any items left in remembrance will be given to the family of Officer Eric Talley or saved at the department, which is located at 1805 33rd St.

In addition, on March 31, CU Boulder will hold a ceremonial tree planting at 2:30 p.m. at the site of a new memorial in honor of the victims.

The Boulder Strong Resource Center, at 2935 Baseline Road, will be available as a safe place of healing and support for those who need it.

