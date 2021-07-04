Boulder designates March 22 as 'Boulder Day of Remembrance'

Boulder City Council said on March 22 of every year, the community will pause and remember the ten people who departed.

BOULDER, Colo. — On Tuesday the Boulder City Council declared March 22 as Boulder Day of remembrance in an effort to keep the memory of the victims of the Boulder King Soopers alive, said the city.

"Let us take the time to speak their names, celebrate their lives, mourn their passing. As long as we remember them, they will never truly die," the declaration signed by Mayor Sam Weaver reads.

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting on March 22 at the Boulder grocery store. Victims of the Boulder shooting were between 20 and 65 years old. Vigils were held on the Pearl Street Mall, at Fairview High School and other places throughout Boulder to honor the victims, their families and the community.

Rikki Olds, 25

Rikki Olds was a front-end manager at the King Soopers off Table Mesa Drive where the shooting occurred. Her uncle Bob Olds remembered her as loving, hardworking, independent and self-driven.

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Suzanne Fountain is remembered by Boulder's theater community as an incredible actress.

Eric Talley, 51

Eric Talley was the first officer at the scene of the shooting. He's remembered for his commitment to public service.

Talley was the father of seven child, the oldest of whom is age 20. The youngest is 7.

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Ellen Mahoney says her husband of 35 years, Kevin Mahoney, loved people and hated litter. He adored nature and his family, preferably together on one of their outdoor adventures.

Now, after his death, his family hopes people honor his memory by living as he did: a man known for his kindness.

Denny Stong, 20

Denny Stong, 20, graduated from Fairview High School in Boulder in 2019, according to a post on the school's website.

Neven Stanisic, 23

Neven Stanisic was 23, and came to the U.S. with his family as a Serbian refugee from Bosnia.

Stanisic is remembered as a “fine young man” who was a “really good, honest, hardworking person.”

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, owned a small business along the Pearl Street Mall along with her sister. Now there is a growing memorial and tribute in her honor outside Umba.

Customers said they felt like family when they entered her small business.

Teri Leiker, 51

Teri Leiker was an employee at the King Soopers store, according to Allan Wooley, who said that he used to work with her at the store where the shooting occurred.

He said that Leiker did bagging and cart return duties at the store.

Lynn Murray, 62

Lynn Murray was a retired photo editor, a wife of 26 years and a mother of two.

Her daughter, Olivia Mackenzie, calls her “the cool mom.”

Jody Waters, 65

Jody Waters worked in the fashion industry and had dreams of setting up her own boutique, according to her friend Scott Schaefer.