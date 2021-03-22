Local leaders, organizations react to shooting situation at Boulder King Soopers, President Biden briefed

Gov. Jared Polis, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Joe Neguse, Broncos & others tweeted their condolences following an active shooter situation at a Boulder grocery store.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado leaders, sports organizations and others were quick to take to Twitter to condemn the violence in wake of an active shooter situation at a grocery store in Boulder.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the King Soopers near Table Mesa Drive and South Broadway, which is in a busy shopping center around 2 miles from the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Police confirmed that one Boulder officer was killed as well as nine other people. The officer was identified as 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been with the Boulder Police Department (BPD) since 2010.

A suspect is in custody, and police no longer believe there is a threat to the public.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, his press secretary tweeted.

The President has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 23, 2021

Here are some of the Colorado leaders who reacted to the shooting:

Gov. Jared Polis .

Polis also said the state would provide any resources necessary.

Vice President Kamala Harris

“It's absolutely baffling, it's 10 people going about there day living their lives, not bothering anybody. A police officer who is performing his duties, and with great courage and heroism,” Harris in a statement.

Sen. John Hickenlooper

They were just grocery shopping.



I can't imagine what the families of these Coloradans are experiencing. My heart goes out to them.



We don't know all the details yet, but we DO know our country has a horrific problem with gun violence. We need federal action. Now. https://t.co/FzgEolgcD3 — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) March 23, 2021

Sen. Michael Bennet

My heart goes out to the families of the Coloradans, including a Boulder police officer, whose lives were tragically taken by a senseless act of gun violence. I am deeply grateful for the swift response from law enforcement and first responders.



Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/VVZ6Hkusul — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) March 23, 2021

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Boebert said "random public shootings and senseless acts of violence are never ok" in a statement on Twitter.

My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder.



May God be with them.



While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 22, 2021

Rep. Joe Neguse

The congressman representing Boulder said he is praying for the first responders and law enforcement responding to the "terrible incident."

Praying for the entire #Boulder community & all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident. https://t.co/yV3R6laTyX — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) March 22, 2021

Rep. Ken Buck

Buck also said he was praying for law enforcement and asked the public to avoid the area.

Praying for our law enforcement who are responding to the active shooter at the King Soopers in #Boulder. Please follow the advice of @boulderpolice and avoid the area. https://t.co/GWZV2111ZF — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 22, 2021

Rep. Diana Degette

Degette tweeted that more must be done to protect communities from gun violence.

Our hearts go out to everyone in the Boulder area.



We can’t continue to live like this.



We have to do more to protect our communities from the constant threat of gun violence.



We have to find a way to come together and collectively declare: Enough is enough! — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) March 22, 2021

Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila

Denver's archbishop said he is praying for the victims and first responders.

Please join me in praying for the victims of the shooting at King Soopers in #Boulder and all the first responders working to resolve the situation. +sja — Archbishop Aquila (@ArchbishopDen) March 22, 2021

State Rep. Tom Sullivan

Sullivan, whose son was one of the 12 people killed in the Aurora theater shooting, said we "must do more" about violence.

Simply don’t have the words and doing all I can to maintain the strength I will need to get through this day. We don’t have to live like this. We must do more! #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/ewwsvxI9Jw — Representative Tom Sullivan (@Sully_720) March 22, 2021





Rep. Ed Perlmutter





I am devastated to learn of yet another incident of gun violence in our community. As a two-time graduate of CU Boulder, the city holds a special place for me, my family and our state. My heart breaks for those impacted by today’s violence. — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) March 23, 2021

Rep. Jason Crow

Crow said he again has to explain another mass shooting to his children, and that "we don't need to live like this."

We don't need to live like this.



The community will always have my thoughts & prayers. But I’m a lawmaker, & it's my job to help make laws & policies that will stop this crisis.



That’s what my community deserves. We need gun safety laws to help end this madness. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) March 23, 2021

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser





Weiser said his office was prepared to assist in any way possible.

AG @pweiser released a statement regarding today's shooting in Boulder: https://t.co/oHCJJISUl2.



"I'm deeply saddened and angered with the news of another tragic shooting in Colorado." pic.twitter.com/NXEECHYfb6 — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) March 23, 2021

Denver Broncos

Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, grocery store associates & families of those affected by today's shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, Colo. We are grateful for the law enforcement & medical professionals who bravely responded to yet another senseless tragedy. https://t.co/WS8vNkfFAP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 23, 2021

Colorado Avalanche

We are all deeply saddened by the events in Boulder today. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible act.



In light of the events in Boulder this evening, we will be limiting our activity on Avalanche social platforms this evening. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 23, 2021

Colorado Rapids

We are deeply saddened by the events in Boulder today.



Our thoughts are with those impacted by this terrible act. — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) March 23, 2021

Denver Nuggets

We are all deeply saddened by the events in Boulder today. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this terrible act. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 23, 2021

University of Colorado-Boulder

Chancellor DiStefano: "Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives, their families and the many others directly impacted by this devastating act of violence in our own backyard."

Read more https://t.co/y3nAjep243 — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) March 23, 2021