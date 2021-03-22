Local leaders, organizations react to shooting situation at Boulder King Soopers, President Biden briefed

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado leaders, sports organizations and others were quick to take to Twitter to condemn the violence in wake of an active shooter situation at a grocery store in Boulder.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the King Soopers near Table Mesa Drive and South Broadway, which is in a busy shopping center around 2 miles from the University of Colorado Boulder campus.
Police confirmed that one Boulder officer was killed as well as nine other people. The officer was identified as 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been with the Boulder Police Department (BPD) since 2010.
A suspect is in custody, and police no longer believe there is a threat to the public.
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, his press secretary tweeted.
Here are some of the Colorado leaders who reacted to the shooting:
Gov. Jared Polis .
Polis also said the state would provide any resources necessary.
Vice President Kamala Harris
“It's absolutely baffling, it's 10 people going about there day living their lives, not bothering anybody. A police officer who is performing his duties, and with great courage and heroism,” Harris in a statement.
Sen. John Hickenlooper
Sen. Michael Bennet
Rep. Lauren Boebert
Boebert said "random public shootings and senseless acts of violence are never ok" in a statement on Twitter.
Rep. Joe Neguse
The congressman representing Boulder said he is praying for the first responders and law enforcement responding to the "terrible incident."
Rep. Ken Buck
Buck also said he was praying for law enforcement and asked the public to avoid the area.
Rep. Diana Degette
Degette tweeted that more must be done to protect communities from gun violence.
Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila
Denver's archbishop said he is praying for the victims and first responders.
State Rep. Tom Sullivan
Sullivan, whose son was one of the 12 people killed in the Aurora theater shooting, said we "must do more" about violence.
Rep. Ed Perlmutter
Rep. Jason Crow
Crow said he again has to explain another mass shooting to his children, and that "we don't need to live like this."
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser
Weiser said his office was prepared to assist in any way possible.
Denver Broncos
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Denver Nuggets
University of Colorado-Boulder
