Local leaders, organizations react to shooting situation at Boulder King Soopers, President Biden briefed

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado leaders, sports organizations and others were quick to take to Twitter to condemn the violence in wake of an active shooter situation at a grocery store in Boulder. 

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the King Soopers near Table Mesa Drive and South Broadway, which is in a busy shopping center around 2 miles from the University of Colorado Boulder campus. 

Police confirmed that one Boulder officer was killed as well as nine other people. The officer was identified as 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been with the Boulder Police Department (BPD) since 2010. 

A suspect is in custody, and police no longer believe there is a threat to the public. 

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, his press secretary tweeted. 

Here are some of the Colorado leaders who reacted to the shooting: 

Gov. Jared Polis 

Credit: Gov. Jared Polis

Polis also said the state would provide any resources necessary. 

Vice President Kamala Harris 

“It's absolutely baffling, it's 10 people going about there day living their lives, not bothering anybody. A police officer who is performing his duties, and with great courage and heroism,” Harris in a statement.

Sen. John Hickenlooper 

Sen. Michael Bennet

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Boebert said "random public shootings and senseless acts of violence are never ok" in a statement on Twitter. 

Rep. Joe Neguse

The congressman representing Boulder said he is praying for the first responders and law enforcement responding to the "terrible incident." 

Rep. Ken Buck 

Buck also said he was praying for law enforcement and asked the public to avoid the area. 

Rep. Diana Degette

Degette tweeted that more must be done to protect communities from gun violence. 

Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila 

Denver's archbishop said he is praying for the victims and first responders. 

State Rep. Tom Sullivan 

Sullivan, whose son was one of the 12 people killed in the Aurora theater shooting, said we "must do more" about violence. 


Rep. Ed Perlmutter


Rep. Jason Crow 

Crow said he again has to explain another mass shooting to his children, and that "we don't need to live like this."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser 


Weiser said his office was prepared to assist in any way possible. 

Denver Broncos

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Rapids

Denver Nuggets

University of Colorado-Boulder

