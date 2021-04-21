Prosecutors filed 43 additional charges against Boulder shooting suspect

The 22-year-old suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and another count of attempted murder following the deadly March 22 shooting.

BOULDER, Colo. — Prosecutors have filed 43 new charges against the suspect accused of opening fire inside a Boulder King Soopers on March 22, killing ten people.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, of Arvada previously faced 10 counts of first-degree murder and another count of attempted murder.

He now could face 54 total charges:

10 counts of first-degree murder

33 counts of attempted first-degree murder

1 count of first-degree assault

10 counts of using a prohibited large capacity magazine during a crime

An update on the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder last month will be given by the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office on Thursday.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty will give an update on the next steps of the court process outside of the Justice Center at 1777 6th Street in Boulder.

According to Boulder's police chief, no motive has been determined for the shooting; however, NBC News reports that several law enforcement officials said Alissa appears to have a history of mental health problems, which may have been a significant factor in the shooting. Those same officials said, according to NBC, that "there is not, at this point, evidence that the shooting was an act of terrorism or a hate crime."

Alissa brought the gun from a store in Arvada, where the owner said in a statement that the sale was lawful.

The owner of Eagles Nest Armory said the shooting suspect passed a background check before buying the weapon.

The only charge Alissa had faced previously was for a third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, that occurred Nov. 27, 2017, while he was in high school. According to a police report, Alissa "cold-cocked" the victim in a classroom and then punched him several more times after the victim had called him racial names weeks earlier. Alissa was issued a court summons for the incident in February 2018.

Hundreds of officers from around the Denver metro area responded, including SWAT. Windows in the front of the store were completely broken out, and the store and the roads surrounding it remain closed. Dozens of agencies continued their investigation on Tuesday.

The first officer on the scene was Officer Eric Talley, 51, who died in the shooting -- leaving behind a wife and seven kids after serving the department since 2010.

These are the names of all 10 victims:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds 25,

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

BPD Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

