More relatives of Boulder King Soopers shooting victims sue gun-maker

The lawsuit by relatives five of the 10 people killed in the Boulder shooting was served last week to Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Example video title will go here for this video

STAMFORD, Conn. — More relatives of people shot to death at a Boulder King Soopers are suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre, adding to litigation first filed earlier this month against the company.

The lawsuit by relatives of five of the 10 people killed in Boulder was served on the company Thursday and is expected to be filed this week in Superior Court in Stamford, Connecticut, according to Andrew Garza, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. The son of a sixth victim sued the company on March 14.

Both lawsuits accuse Sturm, Ruger & Co. of marketing its AR-556 pistol, which resembles a rifle, in a “reckless” and “immoral” way that promoted its killing capability and glorified lone gunmen. The lawsuits, which seek undisclosed damages, are expected to be consolidated into one case, Garza said.

“We're interested in pursuing justice for all the families and holding Ruger accountable,” Garza said Monday.

The six victims whose relatives are suing Sturm, Ruger & Co. were Suzanne Fountain, Neven Stanisic, Denny Stong, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters and Kevin Mahoney.

Representatives of Sturm, Ruger & Co., based in Fairfield, Connecticut, did not immediately respond to email and phone messages Monday.

The wrongful death lawsuits are similar to one filed against gun-maker Remington by relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 20 children and six educators. That lawsuit led to a $73 million settlement with Remington last year.

Gun makers are generally shielded from liability under a 2005 federal law, but an exception allows lawsuits over firearms marketing.

The gunman in the March 22, 2021, shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder legally bought the Ruger AR-556, investigators said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.