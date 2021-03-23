Boulder King Soopers shooting: 1 year later

It's been one year since 10 people were killed in the Table Mesa King Soopers. Here's what has happened since then in the community and in the criminal case.

Here is some of what 9NEWS has broadcast and published on the shooting and its aftermath, the victims, the investigation and the criminal case.

The case against the suspect has stalled for the moment, after he was declared incompetent to stand trial and began treatment at the state mental hospital in Pueblo.

In the months since, Boulder residents have mourned and worked toward recovery and healing. A massive memorial grew outside the King Soopers, then was taken down and preserved for a future permanent home. The store reopened in February after renovations.

Hundreds of officers from across the Denver metro area responded, and one of them – Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley – was among those killed.

In the end, hundreds of officers from agencies across the Denver metro area responded. Windows in the front of the store were completely broken out, and the store and the roads surrounding it were closed.

The first 911 calls came in about 2:40 p.m. March 22, 2021, to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mountain Mesa Drive, about 2 miles south of the University of Colorado campus.

"Immediately after responding, they charged into the store," Dougherty said. "Their actions saved others from being killed. They charged into the store and immediately faced a significant amount of gunfire from the shooter who at first they were unable to locate. They put their lives at risk."

“We know that when they heard gunshots, some of the workers grabbed coworkers, also led customers out to safety through various exits throughout the store, including the back dock and the back area of the store,” Kim Cordova told 9NEWS.

The president of the King Soopers employees union said that the employees who were working in the Table Mesa store that day were heroes.

On March 27, there was a moment of silence in which participants stepped outside their homes at 8 p.m. to take 10 slow breaths, followed by 10 minutes of silence.

“This loss is especially painful for the friends and family members left behind," Polis said. "As governor, I offer my special condolences to all of those who suffered loss, but this is truly a loss for all of us, and we mourn the 10 who died as a state and a nation.”

The day after the shooting, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and called for tougher gun control laws. He issued a proclamation ordering all flags lowered to half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds, and military posts and naval stations.

A group of wives married to police officers helped the family Officer Eric Talley with a fundraising campaign that raised more than $90,000 in its first week.

The 51-year-old left behind a wife and seven children. He had left a previous career to become a police officer in 2010. He made the news in 2013 for rescuing ducklings from a storm drain.

At that service, Talley was remembered as a loving husband, father, friend and officer who was full of compassion and kindness.

“Eric was kind. Eric was brave, and in the end, willing to die to save others,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold at the memorial service for Talley.

Chapter 4 : The other victims

Denny Stong

Denny Stong, 20, was the youngest victim, who wore a Santa hat every December at Fairview High School. One of his classmates, Isabella Rose, said Stong was always positive. “He was that person who was friends with everybody. I felt like everybody knew who he was,” she said.

Neven Stanisic

Neven Stanisic, 23, and his family were Serbian refugees from Bosnia who came to the United States to start a new life. He worked at a company that repaired coffee machines and was on the job at King Soopers. “You can just imagine them coming without anything, as many of the refugee stories begin … And then for this tragedy to happen to them is devastating,” said Stanisic’s reverend, Radovan Petrovic.

Rikki Olds

Rikki Olds, 25, worked at King Soopers and was pursuing her dream of being a store manager. Her uncle, Bob Olds, said she was the type of person who laughed hard and would change her hair color once a week. “[She was] dynamite, very energetic and an outgoing young woman,” said pickup clerk Jeff Hooker.

Tralona Bartkowiak

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, owned a small business, Umba, on the Pearl Street Mall. Lonna, as she was known by friends, had planned to get married soon. “Lonna had probably the brightest light I have ever met in a human being,” said her good friend Stacy Dixon.

Suzanne Fountain

Suzanne Fountain, 59, was an active and beloved member of the community theater scenes in Denver and Boulder. In her last job, at Boulder Community Health, she helped people enroll in Medicaid. “She was a beautiful communicator, a patient person, cared deeply about people,” said Harmon Pardee, one of her closest friends.

Teri Leiker

Teri Leiker, 51, was diagnosed with cognitive disabilities as a child, but that never stopped her from living life to the fullest. The King Soopers employee was a big hugger and had a big smile. “She smiled at her customers and tried to share her happiness with him. She loved her job, customers and co-workers,” according to a statement from her family.

Kevin Mahoney

Kevin Mahoney, 61, was adored by his wife, kids and their Boulder neighbors. He adored nature and his family, preferably together, on one of their outdoor adventures. “He just represented love and light, and I want the whole world to know that he mattered so much to us, but to also the entire community and to people really around the country,” said his daughter Erika Mahoney.

Lynn Murray

Lynn Murray, 62, was a retired photo editor, a wife of 26 years and a mother of two. She moved her way up in her field, first working for a famous photographer in New York City and then later at publications like Marie Claire and Condé Nast. “She had no ego. She was just all heart, all open heart, all love, and just wanted the best for everybody,” said her daughter, Olivia Mackenzie.

Jody Waters