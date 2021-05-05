Officials to give update on Boulder King Soopers where mass shooting took place

Store and city officials will give an update at 2 p.m. on the location where 10 people were killed in March.

BOULDER, Colo. — Representatives from King Soopers and the City of Boulder will give an update Wednesday on the store located at Table Mesa Drive where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting on March 22.

Speakers will include the following:

Jessica Throwbridge, King Soopers Corporate Affairs Manager

Sam Weaver, Mayor of Boulder

Chris Meschuk, Interim City Manager

Ami McCarthy, Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, was arrested at the scene and now faces 54 charges in connection to the shooting.

He had previously faced just 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors filed a motion to amend the charging document last month and it now has a total of 54 charges, which include the following:

10 counts of first-degree murder

33 counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree assault

10 counts of using a prohibited large capacity magazine during a crime

According to Boulder's police chief, no motive has been determined for the shooting; however, NBC News reports that several law enforcement officials said Alissa appears to have a history of mental health problems, which may have been a significant factor in the shooting. Those same officials said, according to NBC, that "there is not, at this point, evidence that the shooting was an act of terrorism or a hate crime."

Below is a list of the victims:

Neven Stanisic, 23

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Rikki Olds, 25

Denny Stong, 20

Lynn Murray, 62

Teri Leiker, 51

Jody Waters, 65

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Eric Talley, 51

