Family of Boulder shooting victim launches foundation to help dogs

Jody Waters was one of 10 people killed in the March 22 shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

BOULDER, Colo. — The family of one of the 10 victims of the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder is honoring her memory by setting up a foundation that benefits something she loved.

According to a statement from Jody Waters' family, the Waters Foundation for Dogs will be hosted through Community Foundation Boulder County. The hope is to raise enough money to establish a yearly contribution to an animal group.

The statement said Waters' daughters, Alex and Channing, will choose where the money goes each year.

>Watch above: Coworkers remember Jody Waters as a friend to many.

Waters' former husband and lifelong friend, Chuck Hunker, said she overcame many challenges in her own life and found that caring for animals was the best way she could give back, the statement said.

“She saw so much cruelty in the world and the terrible things people do to other people,” Hunker said. “Saving dogs gave her an opportunity to have a positive impact every day. It was her way of combating all of the evil and cruelty in the world.”

The statement said after Waters' passing at the age of 65, friends and family from all over the country reached out asking how they could help. They decided to find a way to honor her and put the focus on how she lived rather than how she died.

Waters always had dogs, the statement said, including some with disabilities. Hunker said her compassion for animals came from her mother, and she passed that passion down to her girls who currently foster dogs. “It has become a family mission that stems directly from Jody’s unwavering passion for making a difference where she could. We hope others will help us honor her by making a difference in the lives of rescue dogs," said Hunker.

Those who wish to make a donation can go to thewatersfoundation.org.