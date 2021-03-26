Boulder to host 'Ten Together:' Moment of silence for victims of the King Soopers shooting

Those who participate can show their support from anywhere and are asked to continue the practice for 10 days.

BOULDER, Colo. — Starting Saturday the City of Boulder asks people to engage in a collective moment of silence for the 10 victims of the King Soopers shooting.

The event, 'Ten Together:' Moment of silence for victims of the Boulder shooting calls on participants to step outside their homes at 8 p.m. March 27; Take 10 slow breaths, followed by 10 minutes of silence.

Video above: Boulder holds vigil at Pearl Street Mall to honor the victims of Monday's shooting

Each breath is to represent and honor the 10 lives lost, said a news release. People can also put a fire-safe candle or light in their front window.

Boulder Police Department (BPD) on Tuesday released the names of all 10 victims:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds 25,

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

BPD Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

“It is deeply unfortunate that we can’t gather together in traditional ceremonies of collective grief and healing due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. “But we still want to create space for everyone in our community to safely share comfort together in this difficult time as we honor the memories of those lost in the Boulder shooting.”

The initial event begins on Saturday, but the city invites people who can to continue the practice for 10 days. To show support and thoughts the city said to use #BoulderStrong or #TenTogetherBoulder on social platforms. A profile frame is also available said Boulder for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to honor victims of the tragedy.

