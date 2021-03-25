Free grocery delivery service offered to Boulder community

While the project started in response to Monday's mass shooting, the founder of Boulder Valley Mutual Aid wants to keep this resource in place for the future.

BOULDER, Colo. — Some people in the Boulder community may have anxiety about walking into a supermarket to shop for their own groceries right now – the Boulder Grocery Project wants to help alleviate some of those fears by offering free grocery deliveries to the community.

Members of the Boulder Valley Mutual Aid (BVMA) received many inquiries from volunteers who wanted to help deliver groceries and now want the Boulder community to know there are resources available, said BVMA founder Izzy Ford.

> Video above: Community stops to watch procession for officer killed in grocery store shooting

"People shouldn’t be afraid to ask for them," said Ford. "We have so many volunteers available, like more than are needed, so if there are folks out there that need that support for any reason, there is no judgment."

People can complete this form to request grocery delivery or volunteer their time. Ford said they would not charge delivery fees.

While the project started in response to Monday's mass shooting, the founder of BVMA said, they want to keep this resource in place for the foreseeable future. Ford said they wish they had this service in place sooner.

"We don’t want this to spring up in a reactionary manner," said Ford. "We want this to be a resource for folks experiencing mental illness, who are disabled, who may need to be quarantined, who are elderly."

Ford said BVMA wants the Boulder Grocery Project to be a resource people can continue using, not just in emergency scenarios.

While BVMA is based in Boulder, they can also reach people in the Denver area but say they have fewer volunteers.

