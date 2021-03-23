Flags ordered to half-staff to honor Boulder shooting victims

Gov. Jared Polis orders flags lowered for 10 days, until April 1, in remembrance of the 10 victims.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide to honor the victims of the Boulder shooting.

Flags will remain at half-staff until April 1, 10 days from now, in remembrance of the 10 people who lost their lives in the shooting Monday at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder.

“This loss is especially painful for the friends and family members left behind," Polis said in a statement. "As governor, I offer my special condolences to all of those who suffered loss, but this is truly a loss for all of us, and we mourn the 10 who died as a state and a nation.

"This has been a painful year, and we sit here once again surrounded by seemingly incomprehensible loss," he said. "We can never let ourselves become numb to this pain because we simply can’t let this be accepted as anything close to a normal occurrence. We know there will be many hard days in the weeks and months ahead, but today let us remember the 10 men and women who are no longer with us."

President Joe Biden also issued a proclamation on Tuesday ordering all flags lowered to half-staff through March 27 at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels throughout the United States.

