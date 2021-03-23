Boulder Star lit up in honor of King Soopers shooting victims

The organization's CEO sent condolences to the families of lost ones and thanks to first responders during the tragedy.

BOULDER, Colo. — After the terrible events that took place at a King Soopers in Boulder, the city's chamber of commerce said in a Twitter post they took a step in community support by lighting the Boulder Star.

Boulder Chamber said it wants to share in the grief their community is facing after such violent acts. They said they want to thank the first responders and honor those we lost and support their family members.

Full statement from John Tayer, Boulder Chamber President and CEO:

The Boulder Chamber experienced today’s incident with the shock and grief shared by many who have ties to our community. We have witnessed tragic, violent acts across the country and the world . . . and now it has happened here. We offer our condolence and support during this time knowing that they can’t fully capture the compassion and sorrow we wish to convey.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty called this a “tragedy and nightmare,” and that reflects how many of us feel. There is the loss of life, including a heroic fallen Boulder Police officer. There also is the damaged sense of security we typically enjoy in Boulder. And there is the compounding sense of concern, even anger, that this type of violence continues to be such a prevalent occurrence, everywhere.

There will be much more to say about this incident and information to share in the days to come. There will be avenues to support those who have suffered the loss of loved ones. There also will be talk – and hopefully action – in the effort to curb these terrible incidents, nationally and now locally. The Boulder Chamber will stand with all of you in every facet of a supportive and deliberate response to such a tragic incident.

For the moment, though, we simply unite in our shared grief for the tragic taking of life from such a violent act and we send our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. We also send our deepest thanks to today’s first responders – both our local units and those from across the region - for their swift action and bravery. Tonight, as we mourn for the victims of today’s senseless acts, we light the Boulder Star in their honor and in our shared commitment as a community to the support for their families.

First lit in 1947, the Boulder Star on Flagstaff Mountain is normally on display during the holiday season. The Boulder Chamber said it was also lit up in the spring of 2020 to foster community resilience at the beginning of the pandemic.