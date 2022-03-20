BoulderStrong Resource Center sees increase in traffic ahead of one-year mark of shooting

The #BoulderStrong Resource Center is open six days a week. They provide services for anyone impacted by the King Soopers shooting.

BOULDER, Colo. — Tuesday will mark one year since 10 lives were taken at a King Soopers in Boulder. Ahead of the day, the #BoulderStrong Resource Center has seen an uptick in clientele walking through the door.

"I mean with the store re-opening and with this day of remembrance coming up, I think we’re needed now more than ever," Kristina Hernández Schostak with Mental Health Partners said. The organization runs the resource center that provides all types of therapy for those still coping with the tragedy.

"Everything from musical healing therapy, art therapy, acudetox, trauma-informed massage, some counselors that are here as well and just wherever you're at when you come in to be able to use the space you need to," Hernández Schostak said.

"There’s no wrong way to feel and I think just allowing yourself to feel that, allowing yourself to express that and to really utilize the different modalities of therapy that are here is the way to go."

The resource center is being funded by a variety of sources. Hernández Schostak said they hope to be around for a while to help those that are coming to terms with trauma.

"Research really tells us that it’s really 1 to 3 years after an incident like this where a good portion of the population that’s been affected starts to realize they need a little bit of support. Or they haven’t quite dealt with something," Hernández Schostak explained.

"This will be a long journey and a long pathway as we all heal together. There’s no wrong way to do that and though the hurt is big, this community is very strong and we are Boulder Strong together and here for you."

The #BoulderStrong Resource Center on Baseline Road is open six days a week. They provide services for anyone impacted by the King Soopers shooting. No appointments are needed.