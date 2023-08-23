King Soopers shooting suspect restored to competency, DA's Office says

Prosecutors are asking the court to schedule a preliminary hearing in the case as soon as possible.

BOULDER, Colo. — The suspect accused of killing 10 people at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder in March 2021 has been restored to competency, allowing the trial against him to proceed, the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

The case has been on hold since December 2021, when a judge ruled the suspect was not competent to stand trial based on evaluations from doctors at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the Colorado Department of Human Services has now determined the suspect is competent to proceed in the case.

"CDHS has determined that the defendant does not currently have a mental disability or developmental disability that prevents him from having sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding in order to assist in his defense or prevents him from having a rational and factual understanding of the criminal proceedings," the office said in a news release.

The DA's office said they have filed a motion asking the court to "make the judicial finding that he is competent and take action to schedule a preliminary hearing as soon as practicable."

The 10 people killed in the shooting were:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

