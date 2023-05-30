New date set for competency hearing in Boulder King Soopers shooting case

The three-day hearing is set for Aug. 29, 30 and 31.

BOULDER, Colo. — A new date has been set for a hearing regarding the competency of the Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect.

The hearing was originally scheduled for earlier this month, but prosecutors filed a motion asking for it to be postponed until August, citing "recent, significant disclosures and developments."

The three-day hearing is now set for Aug. 29, 30 and 31.

In the motion filed earlier this month, prosecutors said that as part of their most recent competency evaluation, the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo (CMHIP) — for the first time —conducted four neuropsychological tests. On May 1, the people involved in the case received 246 pages of the most recent treatment records from CMHIP.

"These records include information about involuntary medication starting in March and improvements in treatment engagement by Defendant," the motion says.

The motion says two doctors who will be called to the stand at the restoration hearing had not yet had a chance to complete their reports on the new data, "due, in part, to the additional measures recently employed by CMHIP."

It's been more than two years since 10 people were killed in the shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder.

In December 2021, the judge ruled the suspect was not competent to stand trial based on evaluations from doctors at the mental health hospital.

In March of this year, prosecutors requested a hearing, saying the diagnosis from the hospital was "flawed and inaccurate." On April 5, the judge granted their motion for a restoration hearing.

