Competency hearing postponed for suspect in Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — A hearing previously set for this week regarding the competency of the Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect has been postponed.

At the hearing, prosecutors would have gotten a chance to argue that the suspect is ready to stand trial.

The hearing was originally set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but prosecutors filed a motion last week asking for it to be postponed, citing "recent, significant disclosures and developments." A judge granted that motion on Wednesday.

In the motion, prosecutors said that as part of their most recent competency evaluation, the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo — for the first time —conducted four neuropsychological tests. On May 1, the people involved in the case received 246 pages of the most recent treatment records from CMHIP.

"These records include information about involuntary medication starting in March and improvements in treatment engagement by Defendant," the motion says.

The motion says two doctors who will be called to the stand at the restoration hearing have not yet had a chance to complete their reports on the new data, "due, in part, to the additional measures recently employed by CMHIP."

Prosecutors requested the hearing be postponed until late August. An exact date has not yet been set.

It's been more than two years since 10 people were killed in the shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder.

In December 2021, the judge ruled the suspect was not competent to stand trial based on evaluations from doctors at the mental health hospital.

In March of this year, prosecutors requested a hearing, saying the diagnosis from the hospital was "flawed and inaccurate." On April 5, the judge granted their motion for a restoration hearing.

