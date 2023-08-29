Will defense challenge competency finding for King Soopers suspect? Hearing could answer that question

The case has been on hold for nearly two years while the defendant was treated, medicated and evaluated.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — A hearing scheduled Tuesday afternoon in a Boulder courtroom could set the stage for the trial of a man accused of murdering 10 people at a King Soopers store – or it could begin a process that could mean another delay in the case.

Ahmad Alissa, 24, faces 115 separate counts – including 10 counts of first-degree murder and 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder – in the March 22, 2021, shootings that took the lives of a Boulder police officer and nine others.

The Colorado Department of Human Services notified prosecutors and defense attorneys Aug. 18 that an evaluation had found that the suspect is competent to stand trial.

Boulder District Judge Ingrid Bakke gave the defense until Wednesday to challenge that evaluation, which zeroed in on a very specific question.

“When we say that someone is competent to stand trial, we're saying, essentially, that they are able to effectively assist their counsel, that they're able to make logical and rational decisions about their trial, that they're able to understand the evidence and understand the charges against them,” said G. Matthews, a defense attorney and former prosecutor.

At its core, a competency finding is not the same as saying the person isn’t experiencing mental health issues.

“Having depression and having other kinds of mental health maladies does not mean that you're not competent to stand trial,” Matthews said.

The man’s attorneys now have multiple options:

They can accept the finding of the evaluation.

They can seek a hearing and bring in expert witnesses in an effort to have a judge reject the report.

They can seek another evaluation.

“If I've reviewed a competency evaluation, and I feel like there were important things that were not discussed, or important things that were left out, or holes or gaps in the evaluation where important, relevant, things that the evaluator needed to understand or know weren't considered, then yes, you often can have a hearing where you can explore if there are, in fact, deficiencies in the evaluation,” Matthews said.

The cases was headed for a preliminary hearing in September 2021 when the defense requested a competency hearing. The first evaluation concluded that the man was not competent to proceed, and prosecutors requested a new evaluation.

Treatment, which included “consistent medication compliance,” led to the new evaluation that concluded the suspect is competent to proceed to trial.

If the defense successfully argues for another evaluation, that could lead to a delay of months – or longer – before it’s known if the case will proceed to a trial.

“These are comprehensive interviews and evaluations by, you know, professionals, so they take a lot of work,” Matthews said. “When you're asking the court to accept that your client is incompetent, you need plenty of evidence, and to make a showing to the court that, in fact, this is not true.

“And so it is something that, definitely, a lot of effort goes into it, a lot of information is compiled, and, you know, careful decisions need to be made.”

No matter whether the defense challenges the report, it will ultimately be up to the judge to accept a conclusion that the defendant is competent to proceed to trial.

> Contact 9Wants to Know investigator Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.