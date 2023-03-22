Community marks 2 years since shooting killed 10 people at Boulder King Soopers

The city of Boulder along with several local partners held a remembrance event to mark the two years that have passed since the tragedy.

BOULDER, Colo. — The city of Boulder hosted a remembrance ceremony Wednesday evening to mark two years since the shooting at a King Soopers store.

On March 22, 2021, 10 people were killed in the shooting at the store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive. They include:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

"Our community has demonstrated incredible resilience in the two years that have passed since the tragedy. We remain committed to supporting all who were impacted while moving forward, together," said City of Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett.

"The Day of Remembrance is a way for us to honor the victims, acknowledge the collective trauma our community has experienced and bring community members together with art and music."

Community members who are experiencing trauma related to the tragedy can visit the Boulder Strong Resource Center at 2935 Baseline Road in Boulder. The center offers a place of healing and support for those impacted by the tragedy. The center is open to all.

The suspect in the shooting was arrested, however, his prosecution is stalled because he's been ruled incompetent.