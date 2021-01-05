New charges filed against suspected King Soopers shooter

The suspect in the March 22 shooting is now charged with 115 counts. The new charges related to attempted murder of civilians.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder District Attorney’s Office has filed additional charges against the man accused of opening fire inside of a King Soopers in March and killing 10 people.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is now charged with 115 counts, according to a criminal complaint released by the district attorney on Monday afternoon. He is slated to appear in court for a status hearing on Tuesday morning.

The new counts are related to the attempted murder of eight people who were inside the King Soopers store on March 22.

Alissa now faces the following charges:

10 counts of first-degree murder

27 counts of attempted first-degree murder of civilians

20 counts of attempting first-degree murder of law enforcement

One count of first-degree assault

10 counts of using a prohibited large capacity magazine during a crime

47 counts of crime of violence (a sentence enhancer)

The lone charge of assault is related to a woman who fell while fleeing from the store and fractured a vertebra in her spine, prosecutors said during a previous news conference.

Alissa had previously faced 54 counts related to the shooting.

The 10 people who died in the shooting are:

Neven Stanisic, 23

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Rikki Olds, 25

Denny Stong, 20

Lynn Murray, 62

Teri Leiker, 51

Jody Waters, 65

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Eric Talley, 51