Man accused of carrying out deadly shooting at King Soopers will undergo competency evaluation

Just last week, defense attorneys filed court documents saying they planned to raise the issue of the suspect's mental competency.

BOULDER, Colo. — During a brief court appearance Tuesday morning, a judge ordered that the suspect charged in a deadly mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers undergo a competency evaluation.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is charged with 54 counts related to the March 22 shooting at the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive that left 10 people dead, including Boulder Police officer Eric Talley.

The evaluation will take place at the Boulder County Jail within the next 21 days and will determine whether the suspect is mentally fit to stand trial.

Tuesday's hearing was initially supposed to be a preliminary hearing where evidence would be presented and the judge would rule if there was enough to proceed to trial. That proceeding, however, was vacated and replaced with the advisement hearing after defense attorneys raised the issue of mental competency for the suspect in court filings last week.

Below is a list of the victims as they're named in the charging document:

Neven Stanisic, 23

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Rikki Olds, 25

Denny Stong, 20

Lynn Murray, 62

Teri Leiker, 51

Jody Waters, 65

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Eric Talley, 51

Prosecutors said earlier that they're named in the order in which they were killed at the store that day.

Some of the charges the suspect faces include:

10 counts of first-degree murder

33 counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree assault

10 counts of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime

Each first-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole. Each of the attempted murder charges carries a sentence of between 16-48 years.

The lone charge of assault is related to a woman who fell while fleeing from the store and fractured a vertebra in her spine

Aside from the weapons charges, each of the other charges represents a victim, according to prosecutors.

The suspect's mental health is not a new issue, earlier this year, NBC News reported that several law enforcement officials said Alissa appears to have a history of mental health problems, which may have been a significant factor in the shooting.

So far, police have been unable to determine a motive for the shooting.

In May it was announced the store where the shooting happened will be renovated and is expected to reopen sometime this fall.

