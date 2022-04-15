King Soopers shooting suspect remains incompetent, next hearing set for July

The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo must continue to provide progress reports to the court every 30 days.

BOULDER, Colo. — The case against the man accused of carrying out the attack at the Boulder King Soopers that left 10 people dead remains on hold, despite a recent report that he will likely be restored to competency.

A status hearing for Ahmad Alissa was held Friday afternoon, but he waived his right to appear in court and remains incompetent at this time, said Boulder County District Judge Ingrid Bakke.

The case has been on hold since Dec. 3, when Bakke ruled Alissa was not competent to stand trial and confined him to the state mental health hospital in Pueblo.

She did so after two doctors concluded that Alissa could understand the charges against him, and the potential sentence, but had limited ability to meaningfully converse with others.

His limitations prevented him from assisting with his own defense and caused concern about "potential over-reliance on his attorneys."

Recently, however, the hospital said there is a "substantial probability that the suspect will likely be restored to competency within the reasonable future."

On Friday, a new hearing date was set for July 21. In the meantime, the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo must provide progress reports to the court every 30 days, with the next report being due May 15.

Alissa has been in custody since the March 22, 2021, shooting at the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive.

The victims include:

Neven Stanisic, 23

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Rikki Olds, 25

Denny Stong, 20

Lynn Murray, 62

Teri Leiker, 51

Jody Waters, 65

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Eric Talley, 51

Alissa is charged with 115 counts, which includes 47 sentence enhancers, that would result in harsher penalties if he's convicted.

The other 68 charges are:

10 counts of first-degree murder

27 counts of attempted first-degree murder of civilians

20 counts of attempting first-degree murder of law enforcement

One count of first-degree assault

10 counts of using a prohibited large capacity magazine during a crime