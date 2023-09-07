Restoration hearing set for King Soopers shooting suspect

Doctors said last month the suspect is now competent, but the case cannot move forward until the judge makes a ruling on the issue.

BOULDER, Colo. — A two day hearing later this month will determine whether the man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers store is competent to stand trial.

Ahmad Alissa, 24, faces 115 separate counts – including 10 counts of first-degree murder and 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder – in the March 22, 2021, shootings that took the lives of a Boulder police officer and nine others.

The case was headed for a preliminary hearing in September 2021 when the defense requested a competency hearing. The first evaluation concluded that the man was not competent to proceed, and prosecutors requested a new evaluation. Judge Ingrid Bakke ultimately found that he was incompetent to stand trial.

However, since then, he's been receiving treatment at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo (CMHHIP) and on Aug. 18, the Colorado Department of Human Services notified prosecutors and defense attorneys that an evaluation had found that the suspect is competent to stand trial.

That was just before a scheduled restoration hearing was set to take place. With that finding, that hearing was vacated and Judge Bakke ordered both sides to meet and come up with new dates for the hearing . They agreed that that hearing could be completed it two days and it's now set for Sept. 27 and 28.

If after that hearing, Bakke finds the suspect is competent, the case will proceed to a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 14. In the meantime, the suspect remains in custody at the state mental hospital in Pueblo.