'An ounce of their courage': Sen. Michael Bennet remembers Boulder shooting victims, calls for action

As Pres. Biden pushes the Senate to pass new gun reforms, Sen. Bennet held back tears as he made an emotional plea on the Senate floor.

DENVER — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet fought back tears on the Senate floor Wednesday as he memorialized the 10 victims of the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder and called on his colleagues to act.

“I’ve spent the past day learning about the victims of this terrible crime, and I want America to know what extraordinary human beings we’ve lost,” Bennet said, pausing for a moment to look at a collage of their photos before describing each of them with quotes from loved ones.

The 10 shoppers and grocery store employees, ranging in age from 20 to 65, "represent the best of Colorado," Bennet said, his voice breaking.

The Colorado Democrat called on his colleagues to pass legislation to address both the mass shootings that draw headlines, like the shooting at the King Soopers, as well as the mounting daily toll of gun violence.

Bennet invoked the actions of Boulder police officer Eric Talley, a 51-year-old father of seven and the first law enforcement officer to respond to the scene.

