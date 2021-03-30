Museum of Boulder preserving items from King Soopers shooting memorial

Through the Boulder Strong Project, the Museum of Boulder hopes to serve as a conduit to help the community heal.

BOULDER, Colo. — At the ever-growing memorial outside of the King Soopers in Boulder, where 10 people were killed in a March 22 shooting, people have left handwritten signs, flowers and other items as a tribute to the lives lost.

Through the Boulder Strong Project, the Museum of Boulder hopes to "serve as a conduit to help our community heal," according to a news release, and has begun to preserve stories and artifacts from the memorial.

Lori Preston, the executive director for the museum, said there are no specific plans for an exhibit and hopes to get more input from the community. At the moment, the museum is focused on the community curations of voices, stories and the collection of artifacts that have been left at the memorial site.

"Those preservations might be digitally, it might be that we photograph an item and we have that digitally archived," said Preston.

Museum curators are currently only taking items that are starting to become damaged or signs that have flown off the fence outside of the King Soopers.

"We are super mindful first to leave them on-site if at all possible because this is a way that our community finds comfort," said Preston.

Preston said if you left an item at the memorial site that is no longer there, you are welcome to contact the Museum of Boulder if you'd like that item back.

They encourage people in the community to contact them via email at collections@museumofboulder.org, should anyone want to provide a backstory for any of the items left at the memorial, or simply share their thoughts about how this tragedy has affected them.