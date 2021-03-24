Boulder shooting victim Neven Stanisic's family came to U.S. for new beginning

Neven Stanisic, 23, was one of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

BOULDER, Colo. — A family that came to the U.S. to flee a war-torn country is now mourning another loss.

Neven Stanisic, 23, was one of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers on Monday. He and his family were Serbian refugees from Bosnia.

“[They were] seeking new life, new beginnings, and you can just imagine them coming without anything, as many of the refugee stories begin,” Radovan Petrovic said. “… and then for this tragedy to happen to them is devastating.”

Petrovic was Stanisic’s reverend at St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church. He said he had known him since he was 6 years old, and described him as a “fine young man” who was a “really good, honest, hardworking person.”

“Just as recently as four weeks ago, I was visiting with Neven and his family on a regular Lenten visit, so this is even more shocking,” he said.

Stanisic worked at a company that repaired coffee machines at the time of the shooting and had been on the job at King Soopers, Petrovic said.

Petrovic said Stanisic’s family was not ready to share a photo of him as of this writing.

“What happened in Boulder … that is maybe another proof that we need more God in our lives, not less, but more,” Petrovic said. “It’s very difficult to find words, especially if you know the anguish and pain that they suffer in the moment.”

Among the victims of the shooting were a Boulder police officer who ran inside the store while everyone else was fleeing, a member of the fashion community who one day aspired to own her own boutique, a small business owner and three King Soopers employees.