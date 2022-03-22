Officer Eric Talley's 'selfless bravery' honored 1 year after King Soopers shooting

The Boulder Police Department held a Line of Duty Death commemoration on Tuesday honoring Talley and the other nine victims.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) on Tuesday honored Officer Eric Talley for his heroism and bravery for his actions one year ago during the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

Talley was one of the 10 people who lost their lives in the mass shooting. He was among the first officers on the scene who ran into the grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive.

"On March 22, 2021, Officer Eric Talley made the ultimate sacrifice," said Boulder Police Chief Meris Herold at the Line of Duty commemoration at the Boulder Police Department. "There’s no doubt that Eric’s selfless bravery performed in the line of duty saved dozens of lives."

The ceremony was marked by a moment of silence to remember the victims:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds 25,

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Speaking at the ceremony were Herold, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, U.S. Reps. Jason Crow and Joe Neguse and others.

"[Tally's] bravery, courage and quick response in leading that charge into King Soopers did not end that afternoon, did not end with his death," Dougherty said. "His actions in those last moments of his life live on today, and will for many, many years because the survivors of the attack walk amongst us still."

> Watch the full ceremony below:

Herold announced the creation of an Officer Eric Talley Award that will be awarded to a BPD employee and of a uniform pin that honors Talley and the other victims.

She also announced that the downtown Boulder Post Office will be named for Talley after President Joe Biden signed legislation introduced by Neguse.

"Officer Eric Talley was a hero," Neguse said. "He gave his life in service to his community. He gave his life protecting innocent life."

BPD Officer Mitch Trujillo, who has acted as one of BPD's liaisons with Talley's family members, read statements from the family.

The first statement was from Talley's parents, stepparents and sister:

"Thank you for all the time, energy and love you put into honoring Eric today. Those of us who love Eric will never forget him. What you did today ensures that Eric will never be forgotten by anyone. His great-great-grandchildren can visit this sacred place, and young officers who are privileged to join the ranks of the Boulder Police Department will know of their brother who gave his life to protect and serve. You had his six when he was alive, and it's very clear that you always will. We salute and thank you all."

Trujillo read another statement from Talley's wife and children:

"We've been truly edified and blessed by the generosity of so many this year. We first thank God for generously allowing us to suffer this trial for him. We know that he does not allow these trials without providing the strength to bear them. We pray daily for that strength.

"Our sincere thanks to the Boulder Police Department, Eric's fellow officers and the Boulder community for meeting our most basic needs during those first weeks. We are grateful to all of you across the nation who, through your many gifts, words of encouragement and financial support, have certainly lessened our temporal burdens. And where would we be without our family, friends, fellow parishioners and priests to guide us through one of the most difficult times in our lives? Thank you.

"To remember and honor my husband Eric, your friend and coworker, is to remember that he was just a normal human being with his share of faults and struggles in life, along with all the good the community and nation have come to know of him. Eric had a way of reading people and situations. With minimal information, he could find some common ground with whomever he contacted, allowing him to instantly connect with that soul, who felt it and responded.

"The many letters of personal anecdotes we have received from civilians, fellow officers and coworkers – and even inmates – have attested to this aspect of his character. But what made Eric such a good human being and police officer was his ability to draw on his lifetime of personal faults and struggles and be guided by them, using his police discretion to apply the law most appropriately and compassionately. In this way he encouraged hope in those he was inspired to help so that they too believed that they could overcome their personal difficulties and change their lives for the better. And they often did.

"Despite whatever Eric was trying to overcome at any given moment, personally or professionally, he always had a way of persevering through tragedy, seeing the good the situation and bringing joy to whomever he met with his engaging personality. He was all of this, whether he was in uniform or not. God bless you all, and may you also persevere through the tragedy of this year and find some peace and joy in having known Officer Eric Talley."

