Police wives raise thousands for family of officer killed in Boulder shooting

Cydney Johnson originally founded Colorado Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) Wives to create a support group with other women.

FREDERICK, Colorado — A group of wives married to police officers is helping the family Officer Eric Talley with a fundraising campaign that so far has raised more than $90,000.

Talley was one of 10 people killed in the March 22 mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

One member of that group, Cydney Johnson, spread out several T-shirts on her living room table – many were made after a Colorado law enforcement officer died in the line of duty.

The most recent shirt added to that pile is in memory of Talley.

"This one is very personal for me because my husband is a Boulder Police officer," Johnson said. "He worked with Talley very closely and knew him really well."

Johnson said her husband also responded to the shooting at King Soopers, but unlike Talley, he was able to come home to their three kids.

"I can’t even imagine what her [Talley's wife] kids are going through and how she has to stay strong for them," Johnson said.

That's one of the reasons why she and the group of wives married to officers design and sell shirts.

Johnson originally founded Colorado Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) Wives to create a support group with other women. Since 2015, the group has made several shirts in honor of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

The fundraiser for Talley's family launched almost 24 hours after the call came in from King Soopers.

"I set the goal to $25,000 and we hit that in 6.5 hours after the launch," she said.

A sisterhood of wives married to police officers wants to make sure Talley's wife does not have to worry about finances during an unimaginable time.

"So she can focus on her children’s needs," said Johnson. "So she can make sure her kids are taken care of for whatever they need."

A company based in Wisconsin called Ink To The People helps Colorado LEO Wives make the shirts. Shirts were made for the Talley children, according to Johnson. All funds raised will go toward the Boulder Police Officers Association.

"That is why we do what we do, because we want to make sure they feel that support and they will. And she will know," Johnson said.