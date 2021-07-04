Service being held to celebrate Boulder shooting victim

Rikki Olds, 25, was among 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a King Soopers on March 22. She was a front-end manager at the store.

BOULDER, Colo. — A celebration of life service is being held in honor of Rikki Olds, 25, in Boulder on Wednesday.

Olds worked as a front-end manager at the King Soopers in Boulder where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting on March 22.

> Video above: Family wants King Soopers victim remembered for her impact on others.

The service is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at Boulder Valley Christian Church.

The public is invited to attend the service, and it will also be streamed live by the church.

9NEWS will live stream the service in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

A spokesman for Rikki Olds' family said she was born in Lafayette and graduated in 2013 from Centaurus High School. She went on to attend classes at Front Range Community College in pursuit of a career in nursing, but eventually she changed career paths and was hired by King Soopers in early 2016.

"Rikki was living her dream," Bob Olds said. "Yeah, she wanted to be a nurse, but that plan got altered, so Rikki had a backup plan. And Rikki was pursuing her dream of being a store manager at King Soopers."

There, she moved up the ranks of the grocery store chain over the course of her five years with the company.

“[She was] dynamite, very energetic and an outgoing young woman,” said Jeff Hooker, a pickup clerk who knew Rikki Olds. “She was a manager – a good one, too.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Boulder King Soopers shooting