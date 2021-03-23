King Soopers employee killed in shooting remembered for independent spirit

Rikki Olds, 25, was one of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket.

BOULDER, Colo. — Rikki Olds’ uncle remembers her as the type of person who would change her hair color once a week, from pink to green to red depending on how she felt at the time.

“She’s just loving, caring, hardworking, independent, self-driven, what she wanted to do, she was going to do no matter what,” Bob Olds said. “She was going to do it her way, right, wrong or indifferent, she was going to live life her way, and that’s pretty special in today’s day and age.”

Rikki Olds’ life was cut short at 25. She was one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the Boulder King Soopers where she worked as a front-end manager.

“[She was] dynamite, very energetic and an outgoing young woman,” said Jeff Hooker, a pick-up clerk who knew Rikki Olds. “She was a manager – a good one too.”

Bob Olds said he didn’t get a call telling him his niece had been killed until 13 hours after the shooting.

“It’s heart-wrenching and it’s agonizing and I don’t know what else to say about it,” he said. “It was miserable and it’s still miserable knowing that she’s gone.”

Bob Olds said his biggest regrets are the things that his niece will now never get to do.

“She hadn’t got to live life, 25 is young,” he said. “She didn’t get to experience motherhood, marriage, any of those things. I mean, it was taken from her, and I keep going back to ‘why?’”

The why may never be answered, but Bob Olds said his family will continue on with the resiliency that his Rikki had come to personify.

“Like my dad instilled in me, like my dad instilled in her, we go forward,” he said. “As difficult as it is, go forward. Are we gonna grieve, is there going to be a part of us missing? Of course there is, there always will be, but do you give into that?

“Do you let him win? No, you truck forward, you keep pressing, you try to honor as best as you can.”