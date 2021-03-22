Boulder King Soopers shooting: Everything we know so far

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold in a news conference Monday night called the shooting "a very complex investigation."

BOULDER, Colo. — Ten people were killed at a Boulder grocery store Monday afternoon after a suspect opened fire at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.

Hundreds of officers from around the Denver metro area responded, including SWAT. Windows in the front of the store were completely broken out, and the store and the roads surrounding it remain closed. Dozens of agencies continued their investigation on Tuesday.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said Officer Eric Talley, 51, was killed in the shooting – he was the first officer to respond.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold in a news conference Monday night called the shooting "a very complex investigation" and said it would take no less than five days to complete.

During the press conference, it was confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody and the community was no longer a threat. Also, the suspect was the only person to be transported to a hospital due to injuries.

"Again my heart goes out to victims of this incident," Herold said. "I'm so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley .. "

BPD on Tuesday released the names of all 10 victims:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds 25,

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

BPD Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

None of the victims are believed to be students at CU Boulder.

The King Soopers is located at 3600 Table Mesa Dr., BPD said. That's about 2 miles south of the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Boulder is about 30 miles northwest of Denver.

Any witnesses are asked to call BPD at 303-441-3333. Information can also be submitted online here.

What we know:

The first 911 calls came in around 2:40 p.m.

One suspect is in custody facing 10 counts of first-degree murder

10 people were killed, including one officer

Few details about the shooting have been released

BPD is expected to give additional information Tuesday night

The suspect

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, was named as the suspect who was taken into custody. He was treated at the hospital for a leg injury then was released on Tuesday and transported to the Boulder County Jail. BPD said there are no other outstanding suspects.

Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder.

No motive has been determined for the shooting, according to Boulder's police chief, however, NBC News reports that several law enforcement officials said Alissa appears to have a history of mental health problems, which may have been a significant factor in the shooting. Those same officials said, according to NBC, that "there is not, at this point, evidence that the shooting was an act of terrorism or a hate crime."

Witness accounts

9NEWS has spoken to people on the scene who described hearing shots inside the store. One man, named Steve, whose grandchildren were inside with their father, said they heard shots as the man got his COVID vaccine:

"Came in with their dad so he could get a COVID shot. They came in through the east door, where the pharmacy is, and that’s where it all started. There was shooting, and he saw it. Got the girls down. They ran and hid upstairs in a coat closet for an hour, in the coats. They were communicating with my daughter through his phone, texting. And then the cops came in through the roof, protecting them. They’re out now. Out the back. This is going to be pretty hard for them to live with, I think... Every city is susceptible, but there’s a way in which, I would think, well, this isn’t going to happen in Boulder. And now we know better."

Another man shared his concerns on his wife's whereabouts, She was eventually located and is safe.

So many are asking about this, so I want to update on as many platforms as possible. I just heard back from the man who I spoke to looking for his wife. She is ok. She was at the King Soopers 10 mins before the shooting. Neither has a cell phone, so communication was hard #9news https://t.co/UbE4QvobbE — Liz Kotalik (@LizKotalik) March 23, 2021

Statements

King Soopers: We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO. The entire King Soopers family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Boulder Police Department.

UFCW Local 7 (King Soopers employee union): Today our community experienced a senseless act of violence that caused an unnecessary loss of life in Boulder’s vibrant community. It is with deep sadness we mourn the victims and their families who have lost loved ones today, including the heroic Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty. We are forever grateful to the grocery workers, customers, and the first responders who acted swiftly to prevent even greater loss of life–protecting our members and all those in danger inside the store.

This senseless act of evil also highlights and shines a light on the best of human nature. There are news reports that after gunshots rang out, grocery workers helped customers in the store find safety, directing shoppers to an exit at the back of the store, and assisted one another to escape the danger inside.

No one should have to fear for their lives while they grocery shop or go to work every day. Unfortunately, our grocery members, frontline Essential Workers, have lived in fear each and every day during the pandemic. These workers have risked getting COVID-19 to make sure shelves were stocked and communities had access to food and other essential services.

As COVID-19 cases increased, and colleagues fell ill and some died, they continued to go to work, even as they faced COVID-19 workplace hazards, as well as hostile customers including verbal and physical attacks by unstable members of the public. For the last year our members and other associates have fought an invisible enemy, COVID-19, but today several innocent souls were killed by an evil human. We call on government officials and employers to do more to protect our members and communities from the constant threat of violence.

Gov. Jared Polis: Today, ten lives were tragically lost, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. Officer Talley served more than ten years with the Boulder Police Department and tragically lost his life at the age of 51 while working to save the lives of others.

And tonight, the families of these victims, our fellow Coloradans, my neighbors, are hearing the devastating news that their loved one who simply woke up and went to work this morning, or who ran out to pick up eggs, won't be coming home. Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it's not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don't personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store.

This year, we have all been surrounded by loss of life, illness and isolation, and the deep grief that has accompanied the loss of life as we knew it. As spring sprung this weekend, and vaccine continue to get into arms, lightness creeped back in only for the darkness to descend on us again today. Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans.

Donating to victims' families

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF), chaired by Former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman and the non-profit organization’s board of trustees, has activated after Monday’s mass shooting at King Soopers in Boulder. The CHF provides a safe way for people to donate in times of tragedy, ensuring that the funds go to the victims and their families.

The public can securely donate online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org and donating through Colorado Gives; checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund” and designate their donations for “victims accounts” to bank tellers. Donations will be distributed to victims by the Fund’s community partners, including the Colorado Organization of Victim Assistance (COVA).

State and local victim assistance organizations are partnering with the CHF to determine how best to support individuals and families after the shooting. The CHF Board of Trustees has flexibility to authorize funding for a broad variety of victim needs, whether that is a plane ticket or rental car in the short-term, or long-term mental health services.

