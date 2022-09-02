Table Mesa King Soopers will be closed March 22

King Soopers and City Market stores statewide will pause for a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Table Mesa King Soopers will be closed on March 22 in remembrance of the 10 people killed in a shooting there a year ago.

The store said they will be closed "to honor the ten lives lost and all who have been impacted by the senseless tragedy that took place on March 22, 2021."

The victims killed in the shooting were:

Neven Stanisic, 23

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Rikki Olds, 25

Denny Stong, 20

Lynn Murray, 62

Teri Leiker, 51

Jody Waters, 65

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Eric Talley, 51

The newly-renovated store reopened on Feb. 9 after being closed since the shooting. King Soopers said half of those who worked at the store last year returned for the reopening.

> Watch video above: Table Mesa King Soopers reopens, nearly a year after shooting

"The anniversary of this tragedy will undoubtedly impact each of us differently,” Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, said in a release. “Closing the store to honor the tragic loss of life and to provide our associates space to process their emotions as they continue to navigate the healing process allows us to continue to deliver on our commitment to support our associates and our community as we all heal and grieve together.”

The company said all King Soopers and City Market stores will pause for a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. that day.

The #BoulderStrong Resource Center remains open to support people affected by the shooting. The center is located at 2935 Baseline Road.