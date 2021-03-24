King Soopers employee killed in shooting remembered for humor, Specials Olympics participation

A former coworker said they will remember Teri Lieker's laugh and smile; "Her smile made everybody feel good inside every day when she was working.”

BOULDER, Colo. — Teri Lieker, 51, was among 10 people killed in a mass shooting Monday at a King Soopers in Boulder.

Allan Wooley, who used to work with Lieker at the store and participated in the Special Olympics with her in track and field and in skiing, said everybody at the store loved her and that he is still in shock.

"She was funny. Always going to remember her smile and her laugh. She used to laugh a lot," he said. "That’s what I’m going to miss about her. Her smile made everybody feel good inside every day when she was working.”

Wooley said Lieker bagged groceries and managed carts at the store.

Another former coworker said Lieker also worked as a courtesy clerk and was "always a nice person."

Lieker was among two people killed in Monday afternoon's shooting who were King Soopers employees. Another worked in Colorado’s fashion industry and had dreams of one day setting up her own boutique.

Another victim was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first to run into the supermarket after shots were fired.

The 51-year-old leaves behind a wife and seven children. In 2013, he made news for saving ducklings from a ditch.