Trial court judge assigned to Boulder murder case a 'respectful, intelligent' jurist

During her current term in office, Judge Bakke has presided over criminal, domestic relations, juvenile, probate and mental health matters in Boulder, Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — A judge who has spent a decade on the bench, and whom 86% of Boulder County voters approved for another term in the 2020 election, now handles what is likely the highest-profile case of her career: the trial of the man accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers this week.

Ingrid S. Bakke was a district court appointee of former Gov. Bill Ritter, taking office in 2011. She became the chief judge in the 20th Judicial District following the 2017 retirement of her predecessor, now-Supreme Court Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter.

"I really can't think of a better judicial officer to preside over a case like this," said Stanley Garnett, the former district attorney in Boulder County.

During Garnett's tenure, he prosecuted the well-publicized murder case against Dynel Lane, and he described the trial judge's responsibility to maintain control of press access in a way that is ethical but does also not compromise the defendant's right to a fair trial.

"Part of what Judge Bakke will be doing is making sure evidence is presented efficiently, and also one of the judge's responsibilities in a case like this is to make sure the jury is treated fairly and appropriately," Garnett said.

Bakke, a graduate of the University of Colorado and the University of Denver's law school, served in her career as chief deputy district attorney in Boulder and as a deputy district attorney for Jefferson County. Before her appointment, she worked on criminal defense and child abuse matters in private practice.

> Read the full story at Colorado Politics

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Boulder King Soopers shooting