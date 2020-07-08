Boulder son hopes for a miracle for his father, a doctor who now has COVID-19 after treating patients in a Venezuelan hospital

Dr. Aquiles Iturbe needs a ventilating machine that his hospital doesn't have, and his son hopes to find it.

BOULDER, Colo. — When the coronavirus pandemic hit Venezuela in January, Dr. Aquiles Iturbe called his son in Boulder, Colorado to tell him to take it seriously.

In turn his son, Aquiles La Grave, asked his 65-year-old father if he could "sit this one out."

La Grave told his father of all the amazing things he's done as a doctor in 40 years, and reminded him of the family that loves him.

But his father was stubborn and refused to abandon his patients at Clinica La Floresta in Caracas, Venezuela.

“No matter what happened he was going to be there for his patients," said La Grave.

And he was, until 10 days ago, when Dr. Iturbe tested positive for COVID-19.

"He stayed home for the first three days, but pretty quickly it became clear that he needed to be hospitalized. He was moved to the ICU about two days ago," said La Grave.

His son says the hospital is severely lacking in equipment and only has one ventilator. He says his father needs a Fisher Optiflow+ High Flow Therapy machine to help with ventilation.

“If there’s a way we can get them these machines and save lives, and save my dad, that would be amazing," said La Grave.

His family has created a GoFundMe in hopes of being able to find this machine and pay for it, and then pay a pilot to deliver it to Caracas.

Before his father went to the ICU, La Grave spoke with him and said his father told them he loved them.

La Grave wishes his father could have stopped working, but his passion to serve is also what makes him love his dad even more.

"I'm proud and so angry at him at the same time," he said. “It is a degree of courage and selflessness that I don’t know. I’ve never been asked to have that for a stranger. And he just gives it so easily."

He hopes others will give too. In an easier way than his dad has.