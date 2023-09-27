Police investigate death, suspicious device

Explosive detection investigators are being called to the 4500 block of 13th street in Boulder, according to police.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is investigating a death and a suspicious device Wednesday afternoon in the 4500 block of 13th street and are asking people to avoid the area.

Police first tweeted about the investigation at about 11:38 a.m. on Wednesday. Explosive detection investigators are on scene in the area south of U.S. 36 and Broadway in north Boulder, police said.

Police are evacuating units in connection to the death investigation and suspicious device, police tweeted.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

