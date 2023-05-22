Woman arrested for active shooter threat

Boulder Police received a call of an active shooter threat inside the Hazel's Beverage World on Saturday. The threat turned out to not be credible.

BOULDER, Colo. — Officers with the Boulder Police Department (BPD) responded to a call for an active shooter at Hazel's Beverage World on Saturday night.

Police got the call around 10:23 p.m., and arrived to the scene at about 10:25 p.m., according to police. According to the caller, there was a masked person inside the bathroom who was armed with a rifle, police said.

Officers entered the store to locate the suspect, BPD said. Through the investigation, officers were able to determine the threat was not credible, police said in a tweet.

Officers conducted interviews with employees inside the store and found the source of the threat, according to police. Officers determined that the threat came from a 46-year-old woman who had been kicked out of the store three times that day.

The woman was arrested on charges of filing a false report involving a weapon, harassment and third-degree trespass, BPD said.

“We are very thankful this turned out not to be a real active shooter call, but our officers clearly demonstrated that if it would have been, their extensive training, bravery, and commitment to protecting our community would have kept the community safe,” BPD Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said.

