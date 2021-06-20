Aurora Police looking for parents of boy found at mall

APD said the boy may have been at Town Center since 5 p.m. Sunday.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding the parents of a little boy found at the Town Center mall Sunday.

According to a tweet from APD, the boy may have been at the mall since around 5 p.m.

He is between 3 and 5 years old, police said.

Police have been unable to find his parents or caretakers, and they're asking anyone who knows them or the boy to call APD at 303.627.3100.

