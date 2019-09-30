AURORA, Colo. — A boy walking in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Aurora, according to Lt. Jad Lanigan, commander of the Aurora Police Department's (APD) traffic bureau.

The collision happened at about 7:30 a.m. at East Grand Avenue and South Telluride Street, which is about a block from Meadow Point Elementary School.

The boy, who is a student at the school, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lanigan said. The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

The boy was in a crosswalk when he was hit, according to Lanigan, but it’s not clear who was at fault. Lanigan said there was no traffic signal at the intersection.

At this point, no one has been cited in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

