THORNTON, Colo. — A nine-year-old boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken leg after he was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the Thornton Police Department (TPD) said.

The child was struck at the intersection of E. Moon Court and Clayton Street just before 8 a.m. That's not far from Explore Elementary.

According to a TPD spokesperson, it appears the driver was headed east on E. Moon Court and was blinded by the sun and didn't see the boy who was attempting to cross Clayton Street.

The driver was ultimately cited for careless driving resulting in injury.

