Police: 14-year-old boy hit and killed by van in Aurora parking lot

A 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a van driven by a 15-year-old girl in an Aurora rec center parking lot Monday night, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — A 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a van driven by a 15-year-old girl in an Aurora rec center parking lot Monday night, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. in a parking lot near the Village Green Recreation Center in the area of Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy trapped under a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. First responders had to extricate the boy from under the van, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Police believe the boy was hanging on the front of the van when he slid off and fell underneath.

Police believe the van was being driven by a 15-year-old girl. The girl initially ran away from the scene, but eventually returned and spoke with investigators, according to police.

Police said the boy and the girl knew each other. They said the van had been stolen, but did not say when or from where.

No arrests have been made. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

