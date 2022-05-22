Where to take branches, debris from May snowstorm

Denver and the surrounding cities have drop-off locations for all those branches that came down in the spring storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The spring storm Friday and Saturday dropped several inches of heavy, wet snow across the Denver metro area and left behind plenty of downed trees and snapped branches in its wake.

For those who are cleaning up their property, and are wondering where to drop off branches and debris, here's a list of some locations. This list will be updated as counties and municipalities announce drop-off sites for snowstorm debris.

The Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado has a list of companies across the state that accept yard waste and landscape debris.

Denver

Denver residents only can drop off branches and yard debris for composting at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off at East Cherry Creek Drive South and Quebec Street:

No branches longer than 4 feet in length or larger than 4 inches in diameter

No pieces or bundles weighing more than 50 pounds

Maximum of 10 branch bundles per week

The facility's drop-off hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Arvada

The City of Arvada will accept branch drop-offs and disposal at the North Area Athletic Complex, 19500 W. 64th Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22; Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29.

Branches will also be accepted at the city's large item drop-off event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Stenger Sports Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave.

Aurora

The City of Aurora said it had no plans to open a drop-off location for tree limbs.

The city has two licensed waste haulers, Waste Management and Compost, that offer yard waste recycling to customers in a limited number of Aurora zip codes.

Boulder

Boulder County has several recycling drop-off centers and collection sites that accept wood waste. Click here for the map with information on each of the county's recycling centers and what they accept.

Golden

The City of Golden opened a tree limb collection point at Golden Gate Canyon Road, just west of Newstar Way. The site will be open for two weeks, the city said.

May snow showers bring…..downed branches, sadly!

The City of Golden has opened a tree limb collection point at at Golden Gate Canyon Road, just west of Newstar Way. The site will remain open for the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/zxX17t5z2B — City of Golden (@CityofGolden) May 21, 2022

Englewood

The City of Englewood said residents can bring storm-damaged trees to the north side of Centennial Park at 4630 S. Decatur Street.

Englewood residents may bring debris from storm-damaged trees to the north side of Centennial Park at 4630 S. Decatur St. Just look for the pile of tree limbs and leaves! pic.twitter.com/9EnjTmfCZ8 — City of Englewood CO (@NewsEnglewoodCO) May 22, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS