Where to take branches, debris from May snowstorm

DENVER — The spring storm Friday and Saturday dropped several inches of heavy, wet snow across the Denver metro area and left behind plenty of downed trees and snapped branches in its wake.
For those who are cleaning up their property, and are wondering where to drop off branches and debris, here's a list of some locations. This list will be updated as counties and municipalities announce drop-off sites for snowstorm debris.
The Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado has a list of companies across the state that accept yard waste and landscape debris.
Denver
Denver residents only can drop off branches and yard debris for composting at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off at East Cherry Creek Drive South and Quebec Street:
- No branches longer than 4 feet in length or larger than 4 inches in diameter
- No pieces or bundles weighing more than 50 pounds
- Maximum of 10 branch bundles per week
The facility's drop-off hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Arvada
The City of Arvada will accept branch drop-offs and disposal at the North Area Athletic Complex, 19500 W. 64th Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22; Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29.
Branches will also be accepted at the city's large item drop-off event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Stenger Sports Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave.
Aurora
The City of Aurora said it had no plans to open a drop-off location for tree limbs.
The city has two licensed waste haulers, Waste Management and Compost, that offer yard waste recycling to customers in a limited number of Aurora zip codes.
Boulder
Boulder County has several recycling drop-off centers and collection sites that accept wood waste. Click here for the map with information on each of the county's recycling centers and what they accept.
Golden
The City of Golden opened a tree limb collection point at Golden Gate Canyon Road, just west of Newstar Way. The site will be open for two weeks, the city said.
Englewood
The City of Englewood said residents can bring storm-damaged trees to the north side of Centennial Park at 4630 S. Decatur Street.
