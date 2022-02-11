Aurora Police investigate shooting involving an officer

Police responded to the 1300 block of Idalia Court for a shooting involving an officer, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) responded to the 1300 block of Idalia Court for a call of a shooting involving an officer Friday morning.

No officers were injured in the shooting and the condition of the suspect is unknown, according to APD.

APD says there is a large police presence in the area.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

